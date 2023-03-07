Turkey elections: Biggest test for Erdogan

The 14th of may elections in turkey are seen as the most consequential in the republic's 100-year history. The opposition has named a joint candidate for presidency in - 74-year-old, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is head of Turkey's second biggest party, Klichdarolu aims to emerge from Erdogan's shadow - who is the longest-serving leader of turkey. The opposition has vowed to reverse many of Erdogan's policies on economy, civil rights and foreign affairs. WION'S Eric Njoka speaks to professor Muzaffer Senel, a commentator and lecturer at the Istanbul kultur university, about Kilicdaroglu's chances.