Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:59 IST
Turkey Earthquake: Buildings Collapse After 6.1 Magnitude Quake, At Least One Killed
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 18:59 IST

Turkey Earthquake: Buildings Collapse After 6.1 Magnitude Quake, At Least One Killed

A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Turkey on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said, killing at least one person and injuring dozens more.

