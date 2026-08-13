/Tukaram Mundhe on Maharashtra FDA crackdown: Rules, reform & public health

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:01 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:01 IST
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe speaks about the state’s food safety crackdown, stressing that public health, not individual credit, is the priority. From inspections and digital systems to consumer awareness, he explains why enforcement must be institutional, why ex-officials cannot shield violators, and why consumers must look beyond price and expiry dates. He also clarifies that not every food business is a violator.