Jul 17, 2025
Trusted Extensions Exposed As Threats: Global Impact Of Malicious Extensions
A wave of once-trusted browser extensions—used by millions worldwide—has been exposed as malicious, secretly harvesting user data, injecting ads, and even acting as surveillance tools. Major platforms like Chrome and Firefox are investigating the scale of the breach. The incident highlights growing cybersecurity risks from third-party browser tools and the urgent need for tighter regulation and user awareness.