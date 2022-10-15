Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng amid market turmoil, faces backlash from conservative MPs

Published: Oct 15, 2022
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a backlash from conservative MPs after firing the former UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and further announcing a second U-turn on major economic policy.
