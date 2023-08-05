Trump's Republican support has gone up since his first indictment
Former US President Donald Trump is accused of attempting to rig the 2020 presidential election. A total of 78 crimes against Trump are being investigated. Will they be able to keep him from running for office? According to the US Constitution, an indicted individual is not barred from running for office or becoming President. Will Trump be the first to pardon himself? Watch to know more in this interview with Democratic Strategist Nicole Brener-Schmitz.