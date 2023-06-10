Trump's Republican rivals fear upsetting his core supporters, condemn Justice Department | Details

The indictment marks former US President Trump's most serious legal threat yet, as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperils his bid for a second white house term. The indictment of a former president on federal charges is unprecedented in US History. The situation has been made more extraordinary by Trump's status as the clear front-runner in the Republican race to challenge joe biden next year. Biden said he has had no contact with attorney general merrick garland regarding the indictment of Trump over the handling of classified documents. Trump's closest rival for the presidential nomination condemned the justice department for its move to charge him, underscoring their fear of upsetting his core supporters.