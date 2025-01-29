Race To Power Trump's executive orders in legal trouble Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 29 Jan 2025 21:20 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Transgender soldiers have filed a lawsuit against new gender reforms in the military, challenging policies introduced under the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape military regulations. Trump's executive orders in legal trouble Read More by WION Video Team Updated 29 Jan 2025 21:20 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article