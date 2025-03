Canadians once topped the list of global travelers to the US, but they are now increasingly keeping away from traveling to the neighbor. The reason: US President Donald Trump's renewed threats on annexing Canada and imposing trade tariffs. Data shows a sharp dip in the number of trips taken by Canadians, both by air and the land route. As for data from Statistics Canada, the country's national statistical agency, Canadians took 13% fewer trips by air to the US in February than they did a year ago.