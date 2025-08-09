Published: Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 10:59 IST
Trump Warns Of 'Great Depression' If Tariffs Fall
Donald Trump has warned that a potential court ruling against his global tariff regime could trigger a 1929 style great depression. This warning comes as the U.S. Court of appeals challenges to tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. A ruling against the administration could force Washington to refund billions in tariff revenue.