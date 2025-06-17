Published: Jun 17, 2025, 23:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 23:11 IST
Trump: Want a real end to Israel-Iran conflict
Five days of relentless missile and drone exchanges between Iran and Israel have pushed both nations to the brink. Israel insists that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon, yet its strikes on Natanz have only lightly damaged the deeply buried facilities. Now, Prime Minister Netanyahu hints that assassination could end the war, while former President Trump prepares America for action—and lawmakers race to stop him.