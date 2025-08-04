Trump Vs India: US President's Aide Makes Shocking Claim, 'India Funding Russia War'

US President Donald Trump's top aide Stephen Miller on Sunday (Aug 3) accused India of "financing" Russia's war in Ukraine by the nation's continued purchase of oil from Moscow. This comes as the United States continues to escalate pressure on New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil. Miller, the deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump's most influential aides, during an interview, said that the US president has "very clearly" told India that it was "not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia".