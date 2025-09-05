/Trump vs. elite U.S. Universities: Funding crisis deepen

President Trump has ramped up pressure on universities, targeting institutions like Harvard, Columbia, and Northwestern with frozen federal funding amid concerns over academic freedom and antisemitism. Some schools, including Columbia, struck deals to restore funds. Northwestern’s president resigned after negotiations stalled. Meanwhile, Harvard scored a legal win when a judge ruled that the administration's $2.2 billion grant freeze was unconstitutional. Explore the political clash of federal power versus university autonomy and what's at stake for America’s higher education.