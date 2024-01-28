Trump Vs Biden Rematch: Whom is America supporting?

Chances are, there will be a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden this November. Trump has won Republican primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire, he is also leading the polls in South Carolina. Although Nikki Haley has not yet pulled out of the race, reports say the Republican party wants to now look beyond primaries and concentrate on the big November contest between Trump and Biden. Over 40% respondents of a recent survey said they believe Trump was coming back to power. Vikram Chandra tells you more.