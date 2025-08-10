Published: Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST
Videos Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST
Trump touts record tariff windfall
The US has seen a massive surge in tariff revenue, with $30 billion collected in July alone and total collections since April topping $100 billion. But behind the headline numbers, rising consumer prices and GDP risks are raising concerns. This report breaks down the real impact of tariffs on the economy and why some experts warn that rebate checks could make inflation worse.