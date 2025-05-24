LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 12:02 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 12:02 IST
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US iPhones
Videos May 24, 2025, 12:02 IST

Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US iPhones

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on iPhones and other smartphones sold in the United States but manufactured outside the country.

