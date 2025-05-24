LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-U.S. iPhones
Videos May 24, 2025, 08:17 IST

Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-U.S. iPhones

Trump has also threatened a 25% tariff on phones iPhones and other smartphones sold in the United States but manufactured outside the country. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos