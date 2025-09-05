/Trump tech dinner: Melania Trump says, "Our future is no longer sci-fi"

President Donald Trump hosted America’s biggest tech leaders at a high-stakes White House dinner, tackling AI, jobs, and geopolitics. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg got caught in a hot mic moment, Google’s Sundar Pichai expressed antitrust relief, and Bill Gates praised Trump’s vaccine legacy. But it was First Lady Melania Trump who made headlines with her bold statement: “Our future is no longer sci-fi… robots are here.” With Elon Musk notably absent, the dinner raised eyebrows across Silicon Valley.