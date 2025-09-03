LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 18:59 IST
Trump Tariffs: Trump Races to Supreme Court on Tariffs | WION
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs that a U.S. appeals court found illegal last week.

