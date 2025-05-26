Live TV
Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 26, 2025, 09:40 IST
| Updated:
May 26, 2025, 09:40 IST
Videos
May 26, 2025, 09:40 IST
Trump tariffs: Germany seeks negotiations with Trump; 50% tariffs to be in effect from June 1
German Finance Minister Lass Cling is calling for discussions with the United States, and this comes in the wake of the American president's tariff threat to the European Union.
