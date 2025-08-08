Trump Tariffs: Facing 50% US Tariffs, Brazil President Dials PM To Discuss Trade Strategy

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a crucial phone call, addressing the latest round of U.S. tariffs under President Trump, which target goods from both nations. The leaders discussed global economic challenges, BRICS coordination, and plans to boost bilateral trade to $20B by 2030.