Trump-tariff war: Will America's tariff curveball against India impact Quad?

#GRAVITAS | The India-U.S tariff rift may not be limited to the world's oldest and largest democracies only. The ongoing tariff tensions could have a far-reaching impact on the Indo-Pacific bloc aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the region, more specifically the QUAD. Will Trump's 50% Tariffc curveball against India impact other member countries. Watch this video to find out more.