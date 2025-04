The tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump on April 2nd has fueled intense discussions in capitals around the world on the best way to respond. According to White House officials, more than 50 countries have directly contacted them to initiate trade talks. First in line was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Trump at the White House on Monday and said that he will eliminate its trade deficit "very quickly" and wants his country to serve as a model for how to negotiate with the US on trade.