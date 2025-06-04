LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 15:36 IST
Trump silent on Russia-Ukraine escalation, is US stepping away from peace efforts?
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 15:36 IST

Trump silent on Russia-Ukraine escalation, is US stepping away from peace efforts?

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Tuesday (June 3) it had hit the road and rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula below the water level with explosives.

