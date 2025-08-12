Trump Signs Order To Extend China Tariff Truce By 90 Days

The United States and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce by 90 days, delaying a surge in import duties that threatened to escalate into a near-total trade freeze between the world’s two largest economies. US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Monday that he had signed an executive order suspending the imposition of higher tariffs until November 10 at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT). All other elements of the truce will remain in place.