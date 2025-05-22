Trump shows WION's screengrab to back his claims on 'White Genocide' in South Africa

Clips from WION's video were featured in a discussion between the US President Donald Trump and the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 21 in the Oval Office. While talking about the murders of White Afrikaners in South Africa, President Donald Trump showed clippings of articles which featured images from WION's videos.