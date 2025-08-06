Trump Sharpens Tariffs On Allies, Softens Stance On China | US Allies Hit Harder Than China

President Trump has escalated tariff rates on key U.S. allies—slapping heavy duties on imports from Japan, South Korea, India, and the EU—while signaling a potential de-escalation with China through talks and reduced tariffs. This uneven approach is deepening frustration among allies and inadvertently strengthening China’s global position.