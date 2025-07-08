Trump sets 25% tariffs on Japan, South Korea, and 12 other nations starting August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday (July 7) that the August 1 effective date for U.S. tariffs was firm, but that he was open to extensions if countries made proposals. Asked if the deadline was firm, Trump said: "I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say we'd like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that."