Published: Jun 19, 2025, 01:11 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 01:11 IST
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 01:11 IST
Trump says Putin should end his war before mediating Iran-Israel
US President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday to rebuff Vladimir Putin's offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying the Russian president should end his own war in Ukraine first.
Russia is telling the United States not to strike Iran because it would radically destabilise the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said and Moscow said Israeli strikes risked triggering a nuclear catastrophe.