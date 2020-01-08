Trump says 'all is well' after Iran's missile attack

Iran today fired over a dozen ballistic missiles on US airbases in Iraq targeting Al-Assad and Irbil. Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said, "At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," said. US President Trump tweeted, "All is well, missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!". #WION #Iran #Trump