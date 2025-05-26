Trump’s tariffs, policies test dollar’s strength

Is the U.S. dollar’s global dominance under threat? Amid rising geopolitical tensions, growing U.S. deficits, and erratic policy moves, some say the greenback’s grip on global finance is slipping. But despite calls for de-dollarization, no rival currency appears ready to take its place. In this report, we break down the pressures facing the dollar, and why, for now, it remains the world’s go-to currency.