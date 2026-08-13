/Trump's secret plane swap: CIA had 'low confidence' in Israeli-sourced Iran threat

A dramatic new report reveals Trump secretly swapped planes during last month's NATO summit in Turkey, sneaking out via a catering truck onto a military jet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stayed behind on the "decoy" Air Force One, unaware to press and staff. The move followed intelligence, sourced from Israel, warning of a possible Iranian missile threat. But CIA analysts reportedly had "low confidence" in the intelligence, and Rubio himself was said to be skeptical, choosing to fly on the plane Iran would have targeted anyway.