Published: Aug 11, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 16:44 IST
Trump's plan to evict the homeless, 'far from Washington' | Homeless to leave D.C.?
President Donald Trump plans to deploy National Guard troops to Washington, DC — and has vowed to evict the homeless population “far from the Capital.” Amid confusion over legal authority and concerns from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, questions are mounting over Trump’s motives and next moves. Is this about safety, optics, or political pressure?