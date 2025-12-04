/Trump's Immigration Crackdown Hits New Orleans, Focus on Violent Offenders

Published: Dec 04, 2025, 08:50 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 08:50 IST
The Trump administration has initiated a large-scale immigration crackdown in New Orleans, dubbed "Operation Catahoula Crunch," deploying federal agents to target undocumented immigrants accused of violent crimes such as home invasion, armed robbery, and sexual assault. The operation, part of a broader national campaign, comes amid criticism from local officials and advocates, who argue that sanctuary city policies are being used as justification for aggressive enforcement actions.