Trump's biggest critic, Vance's best friend? | Vance to spend weekend at Lammy's Kent house

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy opened up about his growing friendship with US Vice-President JD Vance, revealing that their bond was shaped by shared experiences of "dysfunctional" working-class childhoods. In a candid interview, Lammy also reflected on his “island of strangers” speech, his concerns about global instability, and the personal guilt he felt after Volodymyr Zelensky's brief Oval Office meeting. As tensions rise globally, Lammy offers a rare glimpse into the personal dynamics shaping transatlantic diplomacy.