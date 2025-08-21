Live TV
Trump's America triggers new nuclear race, why Japan wants to build nuclear weapons?
Trump's America triggers new nuclear race, why Japan wants to build nuclear weapons?
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 21, 2025, 12:29 IST
| Updated:
Aug 21, 2025, 12:29 IST
Amid rising global tensions, Japan is reportedly considering building nuclear weapons. The move signals Tokyo’s concerns over security and regional power balance. Watch to know more updates on this!
