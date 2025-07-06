Trump’s $3.5 trillion budget bill: How will it impact your wallet?

President Trump has signed a monumental $3.5 trillion budget bill into law, locking in permanent tax cuts for the wealthy and reshaping America’s tax and welfare systems. With the lowest 20% of earners facing losses, this legislation has big implications for your financial future. On today's show, we break down the key provisions and what they mean for everyday Americans. Watch in for more details!