Trump’s $249 ‘Victory’ perfume sparks ethics concerns amid business boom

Donald Trump has launched a new Luxury Perfume, “Victory 45-47,” priced at $249 - The latest in a growing line of Trump-branded products including Sneakers, Bibles, and even Smartphones. With reported business income crossing $600 million and expanding deals across the Gulf and Asia, watchdogs are raising questions about ethics, conflicts of interest, and the monetization of political influence.