/Trump reveals North Korea's nuclear strength, says ties with Kim are 'very important'

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 21:16 IST
Donald Trump has once again highlighted his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it is "very important" for the two leaders to get along. Trump reaffirmed that he shares good ties with Kim and pointed to North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal, claiming Pyongyang possesses 57 nuclear weapons. His remarks also included praise for North Korea while drawing criticism toward South Korea, sparking fresh debate over Washington's approach to the Korean Peninsula and regional security.