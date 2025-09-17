/Trump Receives Lavish Royal Welcome at Windsor Castle

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for his second state visit. King Charles III welcomed him at Windsor Castle with a ceremonial guard of honour, 120 horses, a carriage procession, and a 41-gun salute. Trump inspected troops, shared laughs with the King, and will conclude the visit with a joint flypast and a white-tie state banquet. Large protests and tight security marked the visit, reflecting Trump’s controversial status in Britain.