/Trump Receives Lavish Royal Welcome at Windsor Castle

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 22:51 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for his second state visit. King Charles III welcomed him at Windsor Castle with a ceremonial guard of honour, 120 horses, a carriage procession, and a 41-gun salute. Trump inspected troops, shared laughs with the King, and will conclude the visit with a joint flypast and a white-tie state banquet. Large protests and tight security marked the visit, reflecting Trump’s controversial status in Britain.

