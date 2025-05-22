LOGIN
Published: May 22, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 21:19 IST
Trump Ramaphosa meet: US president slams South Africa's president over 'white genocide'
May 22, 2025

During a dramatic Oval Office meeting, former U.S. President Donald Trump presented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a video alleging a "white genocide" in South Africa.

