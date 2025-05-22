LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 17:34 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 17:34 IST
Trump-Ramaphosa fight: US President accuses South Africa of targeting white farmers
Trump-Ramaphosa fight: US President accuses South Africa of targeting white farmers

President Donald Trump ambushes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by playing him a video that he claims proves genocide is being committed against white people, driving farmers to flee to the United States. The unexpected stunt turns the usually staid diplomatic setting of the Oval Office into a stage for Trump's contention that white South Africans are being persecuted.

