Trump-Ramaphosa fight: Trump targets Ramaphosa with 'genocide' video during meeting

President Donald Trump ambushes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by playing him a video that he claims proves genocide is being committed against white people, driving farmers to flee to the United States. The unexpected stunt turns the usually staid diplomatic setting of the Oval Office into a stage for Trump's contention that white South Africans are being persecuted.