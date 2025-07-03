LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST

Trump questions Mamdani's citizenship, threatens to arrest him

American President Donald Trump is locking horns with a new Democratic candidate for New York’s mayoral position, Zohran Mamdani. Watch in for more details!

