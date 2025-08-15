LOGIN
Trump-Putin Talks: Russia Prepares World's First Nuclear-Powered Missile Ahead of Trump Summit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 13:29 IST
Russia is preparing to conduct a nuclear-capable missile test just days before the planned summit between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.

