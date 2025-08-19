LOGIN
Trump-Putin Talks: Putin Briefs PM Modi on Alaska Talks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 08:14 IST
Russian President Putin discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, providing an assessment of the talks.

