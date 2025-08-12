Trump-Putin talks: 'Going to Russia instead of Alaska'?

United States Donald Trump, during a press conference on Monday, said that he will be going to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also said that he will know about Putin's intention regarding the Ukraine war in "two minutes." However, his statement saying that he would travel to Russia was quickly picked up on social media, with netizens asking about the 'real' plans. Some also asked if the US is planning to give away Alaska for Putin to stop the Ukraine war.