Trump-Putin Summit: Protest Against Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 08:14 IST
Pro-Ukraine protesters unfurled a giant Ukrainian flag in Anchorage, Alaska, as former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-stakes summit.

