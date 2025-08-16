Live TV
Trump-Putin Summit: Protest Against Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska
Published:
Aug 16, 2025, 08:14 IST
Pro-Ukraine protesters unfurled a giant Ukrainian flag in Anchorage, Alaska, as former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-stakes summit.
