/Trump Orders U.S. Navy To Bring Back Steam Catapults | Foreign Shipbuilders Get Historic Access

President Donald Trump has ordered a major overhaul of U.S. Navy shipbuilding, including a return to traditional steam-powered aircraft catapults on future aircraft carriers. The decision targets the electromagnetic aircraft launch system used on the Gerald R. Ford-class carriers. Trump has criticised the technology as expensive and complex, while supporters argue that electromagnetic systems offer important advantages in aircraft operations and maintenance. The order also opens the door for foreign shipbuilders to participate more directly in U.S. military shipbuilding, under conditions requiring investment in American shipyards, workforce expansion, technology transfer and U.S.-based supply chains. The move comes as Washington faces growing concerns over China's rapidly expanding naval shipbuilding capacity. China currently operates three aircraft carriers, while its latest carrier, Fujian, also uses electromagnetic launch technology