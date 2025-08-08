Published: Aug 08, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 19:59 IST
Aug 08, 2025
Trump On Talks: Trump Puts Conditions On India For Trade Talks | India Vows To Protect Farmers
United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet on Ukraine war next week. Putin's special envoy Kirill A Dmitriev confirmed the news about the meeting between both the leaders. So, has the Trump tariff on India got to do something with the meeting? Trump's social media post hints towards that.